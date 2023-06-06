Napoli enter the offseason as the champions of Italian soccer, the club’s first league title since the days of Diego Maradona. For Napoli it was a slow rise to the top of Serie A after making runs in Coppa Italia and placing in the upper half of the table for the last three years.

In their historic championship the club earned 90 points and ended with a record of 28-4-6. Victor Osimhen was the league’s top striker with 26 goals and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the top assist man with 10.

With the championship in hand, model and online star Paola Saulino kept her promise of going to the Diego Maradona stadium in full body paint to the delight of the Napoli supporters.

Paola Saulino Napoli super fan

“If I weren’t Neapolitan, I would have liked to be, I probably would have been envious of a Neapolitan woman, there is something somewhere that you simply cannot reach by doing it, it is a fact, it is found in being, not in acting, not in the thinking, not in saying, but in being!” Saulino stated to a Naples website.

Paola Saulino is a social media influencer and digital content creator. She has 143,000 followers on Instagram, her last three posts are all dedicated to Napoli.