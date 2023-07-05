Science fiction has long been a fertile ground for predictions about the future. Movies such as Blade Runner or Demolition Man have impressively presented some forms of technology use and human behaviors that could become reality.

Ryan Gosling starred in one of the latest Blade Runner adaptations, which was titled 2049 and is available on the Netflix platform. While the Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock movie is part of Max and Hulu’s catalog.

Along these lines, NASA has revealed which are the most realistic or even potentially feasible films released to date. Here, check which ones they are and which ones would be more likely to come true…

NASA’s most lifelike movies from least to most likely to be realistic

Jurassic Park (1993)

We are transported to an amusement theme park filled with genetically engineered dinosaurs. Tycoon John Hammond’s ambitious project quickly turns into a nightmare when dinosaurs escape from their enclosures and threaten the lives of visitors.

The Thing (1951)

It tells the story of a group of scientists at an Arctic research station who discover an alien creature capable of mimicking any living organism. As fear and paranoia take hold of the team, a fight for survival ensues in which no one can be trusted.

Frau im Mond (1929)

It is considered one of the first films to explore the concept of space travel. The plot revolves around a group of scientists and adventurers who embark on a daring journey to the moon in search of riches. However, the challenges and dangers of outer space threaten their mission and will test their resolve.

The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951)

It tells the story of the arrival of a spaceship on Earth, whose occupant, an extraterrestrial named Klaatu, warns humanity about the destructive consequences of its violent behavior. With a message of peace and cooperation, Klaatu seeks to avoid a major disaster.

Metropolis (1927)

It is a classic German expressionist film that transports us to a futuristic dystopia where a class-divided society struggles for survival. The film follows Freder, son of the ruling elite, and Maria, an activist seeking equality. Metropolis presents a bleak vision of a future where technology and social oppression intertwine, raising questions about inequality and rebellion.

Contact (1997)

We are immersed in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence through radio signals. Scientist Ellie Arroway manages to pick up a message from the star Vega and becomes the key to establishing contact with an advanced alien civilization. As the world reacts to this discovery, questions arise about faith, science and our position in the universe.

Gattaca (1997)

It is set in a dystopian future where people’s DNA determines their destiny and opportunities in society. Vincent Freeman, a naturally conceived man in a world dominated by genetic manipulation, defies expectations and struggles to fulfill his dream of traveling into space.