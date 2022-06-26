Natalie Portman has enjoyed long and successful careers as an actress and entrepreneur, even recently founding the women’s soccer team Angel City FC. Here, check out how much her worth is.

Academy Award winner Natalie Portman is ready to become a superhero in her own right in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, in which her character scientist Jane Foster is now also worthy of the Mjölnir transforming into Mighty Thor.

The physical transformation was a challenge for Portman, who has also shared that she is proud of making this film because her kids, who are 11 and 5 years old, are really excited to see her as a Marvel hero. Of course, this is only the last chapter of a successful career for the Israeli actress, who first gained recognition with her role as Padme Admidala in the ‘Star Wars’ prequels.

Then starred in several films such as ‘Black Swan’, ‘V for Vendetta’, ‘No Strings Attached’, ‘Jackie’ and, of course, ‘Thor’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’. Being one of the most profitable actresses and also having other endorsements, such as being the face of Dior, she has amassed a fortune over the years. Check out her net worth.

How much does Natalie Portman’s worth? Her career earnings

Besides her acting career, Portman is also an advocate of many causes including animal rights and environmental causes, as well as feminism and women's rights. In a recent interview with Variety, her ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ costar Tessa Thompson said that Portman would call another female castmat and “have transparency around what she’s making so that she can help someone also advocate for herself.”

Portman also owns a production company called MountainA, which she founded in 2021 with Sophie Mas and they signed a first-look television deal with Apple TV+. She is also the co-founder of Angel City FC, which is now owned by several stars and athletes such as Serena Williams, James Corden, Christina Aguilera, Rachel Zoe and more.

With all these endeavors, Natalie Portman’s net worth is $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2014, Portman’s was in the last of the Forbes' list of 100 highest celebrity earners, with $14 million only that year, which included the earnings from ‘Thor: The Dark World’.