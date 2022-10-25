"Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa will be the 15th Time Lord in "Doctor Who," after David Tennant's return for the 60th anniversary of the show. Here, check out everything you need to know about what's coming in the sci-fi series.

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who: All you need to know about the show

Ncuti Gatwa had his breakthrough role as Eric in “Sex Education,” but he’s ready to take the mantle as the Time Lord in the upcoming season of “Doctor Who.” The beloved series, which is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running sci-fi TV show in the world, will also have a home on Disney+ for international audiences.

There’s a lot of expectation regarding the upcoming season, especially as David Tennant was confirmed to be returning in the role, which he played between 2005 and 2010, for its 60th anniversary. He’s replacing Jodie Whittaker, who was the first female Time Lord.

The surprise of Tennant’s return won’t be the only one, according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way,” he said in a statement on Sunday. Here, check out what we know about the upcoming season.

What is ‘Doctor Who’ about?

The show tells the story of an alien who uses his spaceship, the TARDIS, which is shaped like a police box, to travel through time and space reaching different places where he lives through different adventures. This “alien” also reincarnates in different bodies throughout the series, and so far, there have been 13 actors portraying the Time Lord.

Why is David Tennant returning to the show?

According to Vanity Fair, Tennant will reprise his role alongside co-star Catherine Tate for three special 60th-anniversary episodes to air in November 2023. This is not the first time he returns as the Time Lord, as he did for the 50th anniversary of the show.

For the specials, Yasmin Finney, who had her breakthrough in Netflix’s Heartstopper, has been cast as a character named Rose. So far, it’s unknown if she’s playing a version of Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler, who was a confidante for Tennant’s Doctor, or an entirely new role. Another star attached to the series is Neil Patrick Harris in an undisclosed role.

What has Ncuti Gatwa said about the show?

Gatwa will be the first Black lead in the show. In a video answering questions about his season, the actor shared that he was “excited” to take on the role but that it was also “daunting. It’s an iconic role and show, and I’m following in some very big footsteps. But I can’t wait to put my stand on the character.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Davies said that “The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”

What is the release date for the upcoming series of ‘Doctor Who’?

The 60th anniversary special will premiere in November, and it will be broadcast on Disney+ outside UK and Ireland, which it will broadcast by the BBC. Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who will start his journey during the “Holiday season of 2023.”

Where can I watch Doctor Who?

The thirteen seasons of Doctor Who are available on HBO Max in the US. You can get the streaming service for $9.99.