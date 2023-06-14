Several new musical adaptations started to be developed this year, such as the new version of The Color Purople or the live-action Hercules. However, it is always a good idea to watch a classic again, especially if it is on Netflix.

A musical movie was the one that managed to position itself within the top 10 of the most watched movies on the streaming platform across the United States. The story is full of suspense, ballads and of course, tons of drama.

It was released several years ago, in 2018, so it can already be considered a classic. It was directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf, from a script she herself wrote with Heidi McLaughlin, the book’s author.

Forever My Girl is the most watched musical on Netflix in the US

Forever My Girl stars Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe. Although they were accompanied by great actors, such as Abby Ryder Fortson as Billy and Tyler Riggs as Jake, among others. The film was positioned this week as one of the most watched of all Netflix in the United States.

The story follows Josie, who is left at the altar by Liam. After eight years of absence, Liam is a successful country singer. After a concert he learns that one of his groomsmen has died and has to return for the funeral, meeting Josie.