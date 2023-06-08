Neflix: The most-watched romantic movie in the US right now

Romantic movies are one of the most chosen genres when it comes to Netflix content, so it’s not surprising that a Nicholas Sparks movie is one of the most watched on the platform.

Just as Stephen King is the master of horror, Sparks is the master of love. The author has earned millions with his novels and hisotorias, which have obtained great adaptations, such as The Notebook or The Last Song.

Ross Katz directed the service’s most-played film, based on a script by the writer and Bryan Sipe. The cast is full of A-list stars, so it’s no surprise that it was a commercial success.

The Choice is Netflix’s most watched romance in the U.S.

Flix Patrol confirmed that The Choice has been the most watched romantic movie by Netflix users residing in the United States. Despite being on the air for several years, having premiered in 2016, the story continues to be a commercial success.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Benjamin Walker, the plot follows Travis and Gabby, who were neighbors in a seaside town and end up in a relationship that will be tested by life events.

The main cast is made up of several other stars besides these two great actors. Among them are Alexandra Daddario as Monica, Maggie Grace as Steph, Tom Welling as Ryan and Tom Wilkinson as Shep.