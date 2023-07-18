Neftlix: New sports docu-series on its way after the success of 'Quarterback'

Netflix really knows how to please its audience. After the huge success in the United States of ‘Quarterback’, the platform has announced the arrival of a new sports docu-series that will definitely caught everyone’s attention.

A few days ago, Netflix released ‘Quarterback’ a documentary about some NFL players. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota are the stars of this first season, giving some insight about what they go through on the field.

The series has been a huge success since its premiere. The platform wants to maintain football fans’ attention, so they are now preparing to release a new documentary that has the potential to surpass ‘Quarterback’ in popularity soon.

Netflix release the trailer of a new sports documentary following the success of ‘Quarterback’

‘Quarterback’ premiered just three days ago and its already the most watched docu-series on Netflix. Football fans really liked it, and now they are set to be pleased again by the platform.

Following the success of ‘Quarterback’, Netflix has now released the trailer of a new documentary about football. This new series will be called ‘Swamp Kings’, which will talk about the 2006-2009 Florida Gators football teams. The title is scheduled for release on August 23rd.

The series will delve into the victories and controversies surrounding the teams coached by Urban Meyer. Players such as Tim Tebow, Aaron Hernandez, and Carlos Dunlap were part of the Florida Gators during that time, and each of these stars is set be featured in the documentary.