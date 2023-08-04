Neftlix: The drama with Kate Bosworth that is trending again in the United States

Kate Bosworth is one of the industry’s most popular and versatile actresses. She has starred in stories ranging from the most disturbing thrillers, to the most passionate romance. Now it’s a drama that shines on Netflix.

Although the 40-year-old star was not the one who played the main character, she was among the cast that accompanied the young actors. This time it is a drama production for teenagers.

The movie was directed by Sofia Alvarez and made its debut on the streaming platform last April, ranking as one of the cutest rom-coms of recent times. Here, check out what title we’re talking about…

Along for the Ride is the most watched relationship drama on Neftlix

Along for the Ride did not arrive to Netflix‘s catalog to be a hit of the moment and then go into oblivion, quite the contrary. Despite mixed reviews, the film continues to gain traction on the platform as the months go by.

The story follows the formal Auden, who meets the mysterious Eli the summer before college. Night after night, he helps her enjoy youth in a way unknown to her.

Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli played the main characters, while Kate Bosworth, Andie MacDowell, Laura Kariuki, Dermot Mulroney and Genevieve Hannelius joined them as supporting actors.