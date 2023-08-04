Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga and Alexander Skarsgård joined forces in 2021 to make one of the most acclaimed dramas of all, which touches on topics such as society’s racial problems.

Rebecca Hall directed and wrote part of the script, along with Nella Larsen. The drama was so successful that it managed to get four nominations at the BAFTA awards, in addition to 34 awards and 116 other nominations.

Netflix is the platform that has given home to the title that still continues to be one of the most popular trends among users. Here, check out which title has won the hearts of many viewers…

Passing is the dramatic thriller you must watch on Netflix

Passing saw theaters for the first time during the first days of November 2021, so the new Netflix trend is not a premiere, but a classic. The movie has gone through many facets and this time it has returned to success.

The story follows Clare, a mulatto woman married to a white racist, who pretends to be white even to her husband in order to benefit from the social and economic status denied to blacks at the time.

Ruth Negga, Tessa Thompson, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgard, Bill Camp, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Justus Davis Graham, Ashley Ware Jenkins, Tom White and Margaret Daly are some of the actors that make up the cast.