Netfix: The documentary that surpassed 'The Lincoln Lawyer' as the most watched series in the US

Until just a few days ago, The Lincoln Lawyer had become the most watched and popular series on Netflix, as it revealed the premiere date of its second season. However, now it is another title that occupies the top 1.

This week was released one of the most anticipated documentaries by American users, as it is a sports production, which stars three of the most famous stars in the world of football.

The series has only three episodes and each one follows a different figure. Not only can you see how the athletes handle the season, but also how this is reflected in their families and loved ones.

Quarterback is the most watched docu-series on Netflix US

Quarterback premiered two days ago and has already managed to take the place of the lawyer series. It is currently in the top 1 on Netflix US and is the most watched title on the entire streaming platform.

The documentary follows American Football League players Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota on the field and at home during the 2022-23 season.

The miniseries is a Netflix production with NFL and it is not yet known if it will be back for a second season, since everything depends on its success and the analysis that is carried out. So it is still early to talk about its future.