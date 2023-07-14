Netflix has a wide variety of anime-style series and movies, but now it is an adaptation on the Nordic mythology that has managed to captivate the users of the streaming platform. This week the title made it to the top 5 worldwide.

Masao Okubo is in charge of directing the series. He has a long list of successes in which he has participated and among them are Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer, the 20211 version of Thundercats and Valkyria Chronicles.

Although it first saw the light of day in 2021, the story continues to shine on the service. The first season had 12 episodes, while the second arrived in the catalog two days ago and has 15 in total.

Record of Ragnarok is Netflix’s top 5 series worldwide

Record of Ragnarok premiered its second season on July 14 and has since become trending again, especially thanks to anime fans on Netflix. The series currently ranks #5 worldwide and continues to climb the ranks.

The story follows the Council of Gods, which meets every 1000 years to decide the fate of mankind. After 7 million years of human history, the gods make the decision that humans are irredeemable and must become extinct.

Rina Kawaguchi, Miyuki Sawashiro, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Tomokazu Seki, Hikaru Midorikawa, Wataru Takagi and Soma Saito lend their voices to give life to the main characters of the Japanese series.