Mark Wahlberg stars in one of Netflix‘s latest hits: Shooter. Although the filmpremiered a few years ago, in 2007, it was this week that it resurfaced again on the streaming platform.

The story follows sniper Bob Lee Swagger, who leaves the Army after a failed mission. Now wounded and the target of a massive manhunt, he plans to exact revenge on some of the nation’s most powerful individuals.

The film managed to position itself in the top 10 of the most watched films according to Flix Patrol, occupying the number 2 position in the ranking. Here, check out productions of the same style…

10 movies to watch on Netflix if you liked ‘Shooter’

AKA (2023)

Cast: Alban Lenoir, Eric Cantona, Thibault de Montalembert, Sveva Alviti, Saidou Camara, Noé Chabbat and more.

Plot: A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’ young son.

The Gray Man (2022)

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura and more.

Plot: When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

Extraction (2020)

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi and more.

Plot: Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.

The Old Guard (2020)

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo and more.

Plot: Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Cast: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello, Peter Appel, Willi One Blood, Don Creech, Michael Badalucco, Ellen Greene and more.

Plot: Léon, the top hit man in New York, has earned a rep as an effective “cleaner”. But when his next-door neighbors are wiped out by a loose-cannon DEA agent, he becomes the unwilling custodian of 12-year-old Mathilda. Before long, Mathilda’s thoughts turn to revenge, and she considers following in Léon’s footsteps.

Prisoners (2013)

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Maria Bello, Melissa Leo, Viola Davis, Terrence Howard, Dylan Minnette and more.

Plot: When Keller Dovers daughter and her friend go missing, he takes matters into his own hands as the police pursue multiple leads and the pressure mounts. But just how far will this desperate father go to protect his family?

Athena (2022)

Cast: Dali Benssalah, Anthony Bajon, Alexis Manenti, Ouassini Embarek, Sami Slimane, Radostina Rogliano and more.

Plot: Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.

The Mother (2023)

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones and more.

Plot: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Mother’s Day (2023)

Cast: Agnieszka Grochowska, Adrian Delikta, Dariusz Chojnacki, Jowita Budnik, Paulina Chruściel, Paweł Koślik and more.

Plot: Nina, a former NATO special operations agent living in hiding, has to use all her deadly skills to rescue her son who has been kidnapped by ruthless gangsters. Finding Max is a double opportunity for her. A chance to feel the adrenaline rush again, and an opportunity to get back into the life of the son she had to abandon years ago.

Interceptor (2022)

Cast: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Belinda Jombwe, Mayen Mehta, Paul Caesar, Marcus Johnson.

Plot: An Army lieutenant uses her years of tactical training to save humanity from sixteen nuclear missiles launched at the U.S. as a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.