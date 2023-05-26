Over time, Korean dramas have become a trend on the most popular streaming platform. Netflix has a large catalog of this type of productions and continues to add more similar titles every few months.

One of the latest to premiere was the series Black Knight. Starring Kim Woo-bin and Esom, the series made it into the service’s top 10 most-watched titles in the United States.

However, it was dethroned by FUBAR, the new Arnold Schwarzenegger material. We will soon see several k-dramas coming to the platform, such as Bloodhounds, Celebrity and Gyeongseong Creature.

What are the 10 best K-dramas on Netflix?

All of Us Are Dead (2022) – Cast: Park Solomon, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Yoo In-soo and more.

A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.

Black Knight (2023) – Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kang Yoo-seok, Esom, Song Seung-heon, Roh Yoon-seo and more.

In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights — and they’re far from your average delivery men.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) – Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kim Hieora, Kang Ki-young, Ha Yoon-kyung and more.

Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum.

The Glory (2022) – Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun, Cha Joo-young, Jeong Seong-il, Kim Hieora and more.

After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion.

Alchemy of Souls (2022) – Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Go Yoon-jung, Jung So-min, Hwang Min-hyun, Shin Seung-ho and more.

A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

My Mister (2018) – Cast: Lee Sun-kyun, IU, Lee Ji-ah, Jang Ki-yong, Park Ho-san and more.

In a world that is less than kind, a young woman and a middle-aged man develop a sense of kinship as they find warmth and comfort in one another.

Crash Landing on You (2019) – Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ji-hye and more.

A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea — and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

Doctor Cha (2023) – Cast: Uhm Jung-hwa, Min Woo-hyuk, Kim Byung-chul, Myung Se-bin, Song Ji-ho and more.

Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident — struggling to find her footing in a job full of surprises.

Sweet Home (2020) – Cast: Song Kang, Lee Do-hyun, Go Min-si, Go Yoon-jung, Lee Si-young and more.

As humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror, one troubled teen and his apartment neighbors fight to survive — and to hold on to their humanity.

Business Proposal (2022) – Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Sejeong, Kim Min-kyu, Seol In-ah, Choi Byung-chan and more.

An ordinary office worker disguises herself and goes on a blind date with her attractive boss in the place of her friend to end this unwanted marriage blind date after her request.