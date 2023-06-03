Hugh Jackman is not only one of the most versatile actors of the generation, but also one of the most successful in his filmography. The Oscar-winning star released The Son on Netflix last year and the drama continues to be one of the most watched on the platform.

The story follows his character, Peter, who has a busy life with his new partner Beth and their baby that gets messy when his ex-wife Kate shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

He will soon co-star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the third Deadpool movie, returning as one of his iconic characters: Wolverine. It will hit the big screen sometime in 2024.

Top 5 of The Son style drama movies

All Together Now (2020)

Cast: Auli’i Cravalho, Rhenzy Feliz, Justina Machado, Judy Reyes, Gerald Isaac Waters, Taylor Richardson, Fred Armisen, Carol Burnett and more.

Plot: Amber, a musically gifted high school student who aspires to get into college and exudes optimism, combines her beloved drama club with long hours of work to help her mother.

Les Misérables (2012)

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Helena Bonham Carter, Aaron Tveit, Eddie Redmayne, Samantha Barks and more.

Plot: An adaptation of the successful stage musical based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel set in 19th-century France, in which a paroled prisoner named Jean Valjean seeks redemption.

Roma (2018)

Cast: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey, Carlos Peralta, Marco Graf, Daniela Demesa, Nancy García García and more.

Plot: In 1970s Mexico City, two domestic workers help a mother of four while her husband is away for an extended period of time.

Stepmom (1998)

Cast: Julia Roberts, Ed Harris, Susan Sarandon, Jena Malone, Liam Aiken, Lynn Whitfield, Darrell Larson, Mary Louise Wilson and more.

Plot: Jackie is a divorced mother of two. Isabel is the career minded girlfriend of Jackie’s ex-husband Luke, forced into the role of unwelcome stepmother to their children. But when Jackie discovers she is ill, both women realise they must put aside their differences to find a common ground and celebrate life to the fullest, while they have the chance.

Still Alice (2014)

Cast: Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth, Shane McRae, Hunter Parrish, Erin Darke and more.

Plot: Alice Howland, happily married with three grown children, is a renowned linguistics professor who starts to forget words. When she receives a devastating diagnosis, Alice and her family find their bonds tested.