Netflix: 5 series you must watch if you liked 'Manifest'

Manifiest is coming to an end and the second part of the final season arrived on Netflix on Friday, June 2. The series has been one of the most popular in the catalog since its premiere in 2018.

The story is set when a commercial airliner suddenly reappears after being missing for five years, those aboard must reintegrate into society.

Now, Josh Dallas and the rest of the cast must say goodbye to the viewers in the last batch of episodes of the fourth season, bringing the story to a close. Here, check out some similar titles to see:

Lost

Cast: Jorge Garcia, Yunjin Kim, Josh Holloway, Evangeline Lilly, Matthew Fox, Terry O’Quinn, Naveen Andrews, Daniel Dae Kim, Dominic Monaghan, Emilie de Ravin and more.

Plot: Stripped of everything, the survivors of a horrific plane crash must work together to stay alive. But the island holds many secrets.

The Watcher

Cast: Naomi Watts, Mia Farrow, Bobby Cannavale, Terry Kinney, Isabel Gravitt, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale and more.

Plot: A family moves into their suburban dream home, only to discover they’ve inherited a nightmare.

Dark

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schöne, Jördis Triebel, Andreas Pietschmann, Stephan Kampwirth and more.

Plot: A missing child causes four families to help each other for answers. What they could not imagine is that this mystery would be connected to innumerable other secrets of the small town.

Sense8

Cast: Bae Doona, Tina Desai, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Daryl Hannah, Freema Agyeman, Naveen Andrews and more.

Plot: One gunshot, one death, one moment out of time that irrevocably links eight minds in disparate parts of the world, putting them in each other’s lives, each other’s secrets, and in terrible danger. Ordinary people suddenly reborn as “Sensates”.

Travelers

Cast: Eric McCormack, Nesta Cooper, Reilly Dolman, MacKenzie Porter, Jared Abrahamson, Patrick Gilmore, Leah Cairns, J. Alex Brinson and more.

Plot: Hundreds of years from now, the last surviving humans discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. These “travelers” assume the lives of seemingly random people, while secretly working as teams to perform missions in order to save humanity from a terrible future.