Netflix has a vested catalog of movies and TV shows for everyone. From teen-dramas, to documentaries, to thrillers and horror movies. However, one of the most popular content on the platform are reality shows, especially dating ones.

One of the most-watched shows right now on the platform is the reality show ‘Selling Sunset,’ which follows real estate agents in Los Angeles. While it isn’t a dating show per se, there’s plenty of romance there.

Some of the most famous is ‘Love Is Blind,’ which recently released its fourth season and the failed-live reunion was a trending topic for days. So, if you want to check out more reality dating shows to watch on Netflix, check out the list.

7 dating reality shows to watch on Netflix

Love is Blind

Is one of the biggest reality dating shows on Netflix. It follows a group of men and women who will date each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk to each other through a speaker but not see each other until a proposal is made.

Indian Matchmaking

As the title suggests, the show follows Sima Taparia, a marriage consultant from Mumbai who uses preferences from the people, their parents, and her years of matchmaking experience to help her clients. Her techniques include traditional Indian practices, such as astrological matching.

The Ultimatum

This show follows long-term couples who are put under pressure to get married or move on. Each pair has eight weeks to decide whether they want to get married or split forever. Couples will later be split up as they choose new partners from the rest of the group, and then move in with them for three weeks. This also has a queer-centric spin-off.

Love on the Spectrum

This show follows people on the autism spectrum as they explore the dating world. It has received positive reviews from critics for showing love in an empathetic way, but it has also received criticism for some editing choices deemed as infantilizing.

Dated & Related

In this series, siblings help each other out (by becoming wingman or wingwoman) while being in a villa full of singles. Of course, some are more successful than others. The show has one season.

Dating Around

The format is that on each episode, the series follows one person going on five blind dates, which include people of various races and sexual orientations. It was the first original dating series Netflix produced. It has two seasons.

Sexy Beasts

Much like ‘Love is Blind,’ this series is all about what’s underneath… The makeup? The contestants wear elaborate makeup and prosthetics to hide their faces, saving the reveal until the end of each episode.