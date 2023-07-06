Netflix: Brad Pitt's most watched action movie on the platform in the US

Making it into Netflix‘s top 10 is no easy task and now it has been an action film, which was released theatrically over the past year, that shines in the catalog and among the most watched movies in the United States.

This one was directed by David Leitch, based on a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz and Kôtarô Isaka. Several big stars were present and since its debut in theaters, it was a box office success.

Brad Pitt stars in the story. The popular 59-year-old actor made his return to the big screen with this Hitman-style action thriller. Here, check which title has captivated users during this last period…

Bullet Train is the most watched action thriller with Brad Pitt on Netflix US

Bullet Train is one of Brad Pitt‘s latest hits, in which the actor has shared the screen with top stars. Among them Bad Bunny, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The action thriller debuted last year and continues to be an audience favorite. Now, it has made it into the Netflix US top 10 most watched movies of recent times. The ranking was renewed this week and the American director’s work quickly took its place.

The story follows five contract killers find themselves aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops in between. The question is who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the final station.