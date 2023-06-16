Chris Hemsworth continues to add hits to his repertoire and this time it has been with Netflix. The 39-year-old actor has been playing great characters for years and now he has been the one who gives life to Tayler Rake in the most watched action movie on the platform.

The film was directed by Sam Hargrave, based on a script by the Russo brothers and Ande Parks. Joe and Antonhy are known for having worked on some of the Marvel classics, such as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

This means that this is not the first time the Thor actor has worked with the screenwriting brothers, but quite the opposite. They have already participated in several projects together and some have been listed as the best in history.

This Chris Hemsworth movie is trending on Netflix

Despite being a film that debuted on Netflix in 2020, users continue to choose it as one of the best. Extraction has become the most watched action movie on the platform this week.

Chris Hemsworth plays the main character, Tyler Rake. While Bryon Lerum, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Neha Mahajan, Rob Collins and Wayne Blair are some of the actors who accompany him.

“Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord”, describes the official synopsis.