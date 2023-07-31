Daniel Gillies is known for giving life to Elijah Mikaelson in the series The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Two years ago he premiered a suspense thriller on Netflix most popular, being now trending again on the platform.

James Ashcroft directed the film, while Eli Kent, James Ashcroft and Owen Marshall were responsible for writing the screenplay. The project won five awards and six nominations.

This week it has once again gained relevance among the users of the service, especially because the titles of this genre are the favorites of the catalog. Here, check which is the film that shines a few days ago…

Coming Home in the Dark is Daniel Gillies’ most-watched thriller on Netflix

Coming Home in the Dark debuted on the streaming platform during 2021 and has quickly become a must-watch production of the suspense and drama genre. Daniel Gillies is the one who brought Mandrake to life in the plot.

The story follows a schoolteacher who is forced to confront a brutal act from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters take him and his family on a nightmarish journey.