Author Taylor Jenkins Reid has written several beloved novels, such as ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ or ‘Carrie Soto Is Back.’ However, her most-acclaimed book is ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ which was released in 2017 and went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

The novel also received a Goodreads Choice Award nomination for Best Historical Fiction in 2017. The story centers around old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo, who is ready to share her life story with an unknown reporter, Monique Grant. She will reveal the truth behind her seven marriages, as well as her most cherished secret.

While Netflix announced the adaptation in March 2022, there hasn’t been hardly anything new ever since. Fans of the book have been patiently waiting for announcements of casting, but the film is still in the pre-production phase. However, the streamer has finally able to say who will direct the film.

Who is going to direct ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ for Netflix?

Leslye Headland will direct a script written by Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere, Casual). Headland is known for helmed films such as Bachelorette, and Sleeping With Other People. She has also a long trajectory as a playwright and TV writer, being the co-creator of Russian Doll, along with Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler.

Meanwhile, author Jenkins Reid (who also penned the bestselling novel Daisy Jones & the Six) will executive produce the adaptation. This can come as a relief for the book’s lovers, as Netflix has not always succeeded with its adaptations (see: Persuasion).

The streamer states that the film is getting ready to start production, and that could mean that the cast might be announced soon. So far, there’s no actors attached to the project, but a thing is sure: Jessica Chastain has already denied she will take any part of it.