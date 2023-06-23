Between 2017 and 2020, the three seasons of Dark, one of the most acclaimed science fiction series on Netflix, were released. This adventure revolves around the disappearance of a child and a mystery that spans three generations.
This unsettling production by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, which won the Grimme-Preis in the category of television fiction, continues to be one of the most-watched productions on the service.
That is why many people constantly wonder if there are similar series to watch on the platform. Here, we tell you which are the 5 best Dark style series that you can play right now…
Top 5 Dark style series to watch on Netflix
- The OA
This 2016 series consists of two seasons. The synopsis describes the following: “She was missing for seven years. Now she’s back, with mysterious powers, and recruits five strangers for a secret mission”.
- 1989
Set in the year indicated by the title, 1899 follows a group of European emigrants leaving London to head to New York City. But when they encounter another immigrant ship at sea, this intercoastal passage turns into a nightmare. It has one season and is from the same creators as Dark.
- Perfume
After finding a murdered singer with her scent glands removed, detectives investigate a group of friends who attended the same boarding school as her. It is directed by Philipp Kadelbach, an International Emmy winner. It’s from 2018 and has only one season.
- Stranger Things
The most recognized production on this list. It has four seasons, and they are currently filming the fifth and final season. The synopsis describes the following: “After the strange disappearance of a child, a town faces a mystery that reveals secret experiments, supernatural forces, and a very special girl”.
- The Rain
This science fiction drama with three seasons has the following plot: “Six years after a virus transmitted by rain devastates Scandinavia, two siblings join a group of survivors seeking safety and answers”.