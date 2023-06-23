Between 2017 and 2020, the three seasons of Dark, one of the most acclaimed science fiction series on Netflix, were released. This adventure revolves around the disappearance of a child and a mystery that spans three generations.

This unsettling production by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, which won the Grimme-Preis in the category of television fiction, continues to be one of the most-watched productions on the service.

That is why many people constantly wonder if there are similar series to watch on the platform. Here, we tell you which are the 5 best Dark style series that you can play right now…

Top 5 Dark style series to watch on Netflix

The OA

This 2016 series consists of two seasons. The synopsis describes the following: “She was missing for seven years. Now she’s back, with mysterious powers, and recruits five strangers for a secret mission”.

1989

Set in the year indicated by the title, 1899 follows a group of European emigrants leaving London to head to New York City. But when they encounter another immigrant ship at sea, this intercoastal passage turns into a nightmare. It has one season and is from the same creators as Dark.

Perfume

After finding a murdered singer with her scent glands removed, detectives investigate a group of friends who attended the same boarding school as her. It is directed by Philipp Kadelbach, an International Emmy winner. It’s from 2018 and has only one season.

Stranger Things

The most recognized production on this list. It has four seasons, and they are currently filming the fifth and final season. The synopsis describes the following: “After the strange disappearance of a child, a town faces a mystery that reveals secret experiments, supernatural forces, and a very special girl”.

The Rain

This science fiction drama with three seasons has the following plot: “Six years after a virus transmitted by rain devastates Scandinavia, two siblings join a group of survivors seeking safety and answers”.