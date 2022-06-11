Adam Sandler stars in Netflix's new sports film 'Hustle', which follows a NBA scout who is trying to prepare a new player from Spain to enter in the NBA Draft. Here, check out the movie's soundtrack.

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah stars in Netflix’s new film ‘Hustle’, which follows the story of a NBA scout (Sandler) who works for the Philadelphia 76ers and discovers a new talent in Spain named Bo Cruz (portrayed by Utah Jazz’s player Juancho Hernangómez Geuer).

The film has received good reviews and has charmed NBA fans, who can catch several cameos throughout the movie including Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Luka Doncic, Tobias Harris and many more.

However, besides the film’s heart and acting (with Sandler taking the most praise), the movie also captures Philly’s atmosphere very well with the music. If you’re looking for some good songs to boost your training playlist, check out the soundtrack.

Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’: The entire soundtrack

The film is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and was written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. While it’s not focused entirely on the tactical part of the game, there are many scenes and montages of the lead training or playing basketball ambience with great music. Check out the tracklist:

“The World is Mine” by Sam Henshaw

“Gettin’ It” by Too Short

“Feel It In the Air” by Beanie Sigel

“It Never Entered My Mind” by The Miles Davis Quintet

“Philly, Philly” by Eve feat. Beanie Sigel

“Street Talkin’” by Slick Rick feat. OutKast

“Routine” by Wale feat. Meek Mill & Rick Ross

“Runnin” by David Dallas

“Partiéndonos la madre” by Zarcort feat. Kairo

“Heaven” by Tierra Whack

“Full Effect” by Freeway feat. Young Gunz

The cast is rounded by Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who plays the antagonist for Hernangómez Geuer. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.