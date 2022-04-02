After infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith is watching his upcoming projects get paused by studios. Here, check out the full story.

After slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith has lived a couple of rocky days. The actor not only resigned from the Academy, he’s now watching as his upcoming projects are all now having setbacks as studios consider if it’s suitable working with him.

Smith, 53, was the favorite to take home his first Oscar for his work in King Richard as Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Serena and Venus. The predictions were right and Smith won his statuette for Best Actor, however, the moment was shadowed by his actions just moments prior.

The following day the actor apologized to Rock and the Academy, which announced they were launching a formal investigation on the incident, before Smith presented his resignation on Friday night. Now, Netflix and Sony are taking a step back with projects involving the actor. Here, check out the full story.

Netflix and Sony walk away from Smith upcoming movies

Will Smith was going to be the main character in 'Fast and Loose', a story of a crime boss who loses his memory. The movie was going to be directed by David Leitch, but the filmmaker stepped down from the project to carry out Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, for Universal Pictures.

After that, Netflix was looking to replace Leitch. However, after the Oscars scandal, the streaming platform is considering postponing the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Now, the movie won’t be a priority for the producer, who also could replace Smith.

However, this is not the only case for the actor. Sony was also developing 'Bad Boys 4' but it’s halting production after the incident, according to the same source. On the other hand, Smith is also set to appear in an Apple TV+ drama called ‘Emancipation’, which was already filmed and it would have arrived later this year. However, the release date hasn’t been announced yet.