Kanye West has had his ups and downs in the world of show business and music, especially during the last few years. His life has been embroiled in several scandals and controversies.

However, despite all the chaos he remains one of the most popular and most listened to stars of all time. Until last year he had also been ranked as the richest artist in the United States, surpassing Jay-Z.

Netflix bet on the rapper and gave him the space to launch his documentary series, which has positioned itself as one of the most watched worldwide this week. Here, check out what it is and more…

Jeen-Yuhs is the most watched Kanye West documentary on Netflix

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiered its first season in 2022 and since that time it has begun to rack up plays, now being the most watched Ye documentary on Netflix worldwide.

Several industry stars, such as Justin Bieber and Kid Cudi, make cameos. Naeem Ghefari, Brandy Crow, Michael Novogratz, Takashi Murakami, Gary Lewis II and 88 Keys are featured in 1 episode. In total the series has three parts.

“The lives of a budding superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense and intimate docuseries that portrays Kanye West’s career over two decades”, describes the docu-series’ official synopsis.