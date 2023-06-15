It’s not The Adam Project or Spiderhead. A new sci-fi movie entered the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix this week and it stars one of the most popular A-list actors in the industry: Michael Fassbender.

Despite having debuted on the big screen during 2016, the story continues to add viewers to the list and already has a large fan base. The production is an adaptation of one of the most popular games of recent times.

Justin Kurzel directed the film, following a script written by Michael Lesslie, Adam Cooper and Bill Collage. The cast is full of big names, which means that the X-Men actor was not the only star to participate.

Michael Fassbender stars in Netflix’s most-watched sci-fi movie worldwide. The 46-year-old actor plays Cal Lynch in Assassin’s Creed, the 2016 adaptation of the iconic video game. Jeremy Irons and Brendan Gleeson are two of the actors who accompany him in many scenes.

The story follows Callum Lynch, who explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar Nerha and becomes a Master Assassin to take on the secret society of the Templars.