While Millie Bobby Brown is set to reprise her role in 'Stranger Things', the British actor will also star in the upcoming movie by the Russo Brothers. Check out here what we know about the project.

Millie Bobby Brown is reprising her role as Eleven for the second volume of the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which currently has the record most-viewed English series on the platform, surpassing Bridgerton. The two last episodes of the season, not the series, will hit the streamer on Friday (July 1st).

As Eleven, Bobby Brown reached worldwide fame and started a successful career as an actress, when she was only 12 years old. Now, as an 18-year-old she has starred in other movies such as Enola Holmes, and has been the face of several campaigns for brands such as Converse and Calvin Klein.

However, the actor isn’t slowing down and she has already booked her next project. Also with Netflix, and directed by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame), check out everything we know about the film.

Netflix’s new film with the Russo Brothers and Millie Bobby Brown

As reported by Deadline, the streamer has made it with the rights of Joe and Anthony Russo’s next directing feature The Electric State. The brothers were first negotiating with Universal but couldn’t reach a deal, and now the film will begin production in fall.

The film, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, is based on an adaptation of the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag. The story follows an orphaned teenager (Brown) explores the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

There’s no more details of the cast, but it was reported that Chris Pratt was in talks to co-star. While the budget hasn’t been disclosed yet, Deadline reports that the film could rival The Gray Man, which is the most expensive film from Netflix to date ($200 million).

Brown’s partnership with Netflix will expand. She will also be appearing in the sequel of Enola Holmes, which is set for a release this year, and the action-adventure pic Damsel, which she also is executive producing.