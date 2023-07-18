Football fans are thrilled by the new ‘Quarterback’ series. Peyton Manning, former NFL player and executive producer of this title, has now confirmed the future of Netflix’s successful documentary.

A few weeks ago, Netflix had some really good news for football fans. The platform, alongside NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Omaha Productions, created a docu-series about quarterbacks, with Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as the main stars.

Peyton Manning, former Colts and Broncos quarterback, is the owner of Omaha Productions. He aims to provide insights into the lives of players on the field, sharing unseen aspects of some of them with this series.

Peyton Manning reveals whether the ‘Quarterback’ series will have a second season

The performance of a quarterback is always under the spotlight. They are responsible for leading the team’s offense, helping their club move the chains, and aiming to score points in order to defeat their opponents.

Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, wanted people to see how difficult it is to do this job. For that reason, he decided to produce a docu-series on Netflix called ‘Quarterback’, which has been a huge success in the United States since its release.

As football fans are loving the documentary, people started wondering if they would release a second season. Now, Manning has addressed the matter, revealing the future of the series.

During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, the future Hall of Famer confirmed that Netflix has renewed the documentary for a second season. Manning also hinted at the possibility of featuring more quarterbacks in the series.