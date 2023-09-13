Peyton Manning partnered up with Netflix to create the ‘Quarterback’ series. The show will have a second season, and the two-time Super Bowl champion has now found who will be the main star of it.

Omaha Productions, led by Peyton Manning, created a series alongside Netflix about one of the most valuable pieces for any NFL team: quarterbacks. The idea is to show the best players at the position and how they live each season.

Unfortunately, the series has encountered some difficulties in securing new quarterbacks for its second season. Several players have already declined the offer, but it appears that Manning has now identified the main star for the upcoming episodes.

Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ series: Who will be appearing in Season 2?

In Season 1, Peyton Manning and Netflix were able to convince Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Kirk Cousins (Vikings) and Marcus Mariota (Falcons/Eagles). However, they have been struggling to find new players for the second season.

According to Jake Ellenbogen of TurfShowTimes, Manning has finally persuaded a quarterback to appear in Season 2, and it happens to be a recent Super Bowl champion. Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams has reportedly agreed to be on the show, becoming the first confirmed player for it.

Which players have rejected to appear in Season 2 of Neftlix’s ‘Quarterback’ series?

According to several reports, these players have rejected an appearance in Season 2 of the ‘Quarterback’ series: