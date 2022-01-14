The streaming platform has announced that it will increase its price for suscribers. Here, find out all you need to know about the price increase of Netflix in the US and Canada in 2022.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services on the planet for watching a wide range of movies and series from different genres, countries, and years. The only thing you need to do to access their content is to suscribe to the platform.

That obviously comes at a cost, which in this case is per month. On Friday, the company has announced a price increase in most of its subscription plans in the United States and Canada. It is the third price hike from the streaming platform in the last three years and the first one since October 2020.

The customer support site of Netflix says that changes will directly take effect for new subscribers while it reads that "Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan." Find out here what are the changes in Netflix prices in the US and Canada.

Netflix price increase in the US

In the United States, Netflix's standard plan (which allows up to two simultaenous HD streams) has increased by $1.50 to $15.49 monthly. The basic plan - which provides only one non-HD stream - rose by $1 to $9.99 per month and the premium plan (four streams and 4K Ultra HD) went up by $2 to $19.99 monthly.

Netflix price raise in Canada

Netflix's prices also went up in Canada. The only subsripction plan that remains unchanged is the basic plan at C$9.99 per month. However, the standard plan has risen by C$1.50 to C$16.49 while the premium package increased by C$2 to C$20.99 monthly.