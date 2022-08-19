Surprise! Netflix released an unpublished chapter with two parts and great actors are added to the cast. Here we show you the best reactions and the funniest memes from fans.

Fans of The Sandman have been eagerly awaiting this moment ever since Neil Gaiman, the comic's creator, made some references on Twitter. The series has already become the most watched worldwide on the Netflix platform, which has been reason to give the audience a small preview of what is to come.

"It would be nice if there were more than just the ten episodes of Sandman in Season 1", Gaiman wrote on his social network. This caused fans to have all kinds of reactions, since there was no clue as to what might be released. The mystery is over and we now know that the creators have released new material that includes an animated version and a live action version.

Most interesting of all is the great cast that comes with them. James McAvoy, Sandra Oh, David Tennant, Amita Suman and Martin Sheen are some of the great actors that will be participating in the specials, called A Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope.

The Sandman releases two new bonus episodes: Funniest memes and reactions

A Dream of a Thousand Cats is one of the stories that deals with a revelation that a cat had during a dream and upon entering the realm of Morpheus, he plunges into a journey to find the Lord of Dreams. On the other hand, Calliope is one of the nine muses of Greek mythology that represents an ancient love of Dream.

With the new acquisitions, The Sandman already has 10 chapters and the special divided into two parts. Here, we show you the best reactions and the most ironic memes: