Netflix fantasy series “Shadow and Bone,” was one of the hits of last year. However, fans have been patiently waiting for a second season. So, when are the new episodes coming out? Check out what we know.

Among Netflix’s most beloved shows is fantasy series “Shadow and Bone,” starring Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter and more. After the success of the first season, fans want to know how things will unfold in Season 2, which is expected soon.

During the TUDUM event this weekend, the cast confirmed that filming officially wrapped. The series is based on the books written by Leigh Bardugo, focused on the Grishaverse. The second season is expected to follow the events of the second book, titled “Siege and Storm.”

For the second season of Shadow and Bone, new cast members include: Anna Leong Brophy, Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, and Jack Wolfe. So, when can fans watch the new episodes of the fantasy series? Here, check out all we know about the release date.

When is Season 2 of Shadow and Bone coming to Netflix?

During the TUDUM event on September 24th, Netflix revealed the first look to Season 2 of Shadow and Bone. However, they didn’t give an official release date but confirmed that it’s coming next year.

The cast also answered a few questions about what’s to come. While they say that they couldn’t give away too much information at the time, they did describe Season 2 with three words. What did they say?

Archie Renaux (Malyen) said “Love, power, heartbreak.”On the other hand, Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov) said “Full of love,” while Ben Barnes, who plays General Kirigan, said “Bigger, bolder, better”.