Netflix: The 5 Chris Hemsworth movies that are a hit on the platform

Chris Hemsworth has been having a very successful year and just a few days ago he released the sequel to one of the most watched movies on Netflix. It has been ranked #1 in the world’s top 10 and thousands of users have chosen it.

Some time ago, the arrival of a third installment was confirmed, whose story will once again follow the actor’s character: Tyler Rake. In the first film we saw how an

Indian businessman hires him to find his kidnapped son.

The 39-year-old actor was present at Tudum, the event organized annually by the platform. The event is dedicated 100 percent to fans and this year it took place in Brazil, where hundreds of new products were announced.

The 5 best movies with Chris Hemsworth on Netflix

Rush (2013)

A biographical drama centered on the rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda during the 1976 Formula One motor-racing season.

Blackhat (2015)

Nicholas Hathaway, a furloughed convict, and his American and Chinese partners hunt a high-level cybercrime network from Chicago to Los Angeles to Hong Kong to Jakarta. As Hathaway closes in, the stakes become personal as he discovers that the attack on a Chinese nuclear power plant was just the beginning.

12 Strong (2018)

A team of special forces head into Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks in an attempt to dismantle the Taliban.

Extraction (2020)

Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.

Spiderhead (2022)

A prisoner in a state-of-the-art penitentiary begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drugs he’s testing for a pharmaceutical genius.