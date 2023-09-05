While the actors and writers are still on strike as the AMPTP still refuses to negotiate a fair contract deal, there are still some upcoming projects that fans eagerly await for. One of them is Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming thriller with Robert Pattinson, “Mickey 17.”

This movie is a sci-fi thriller which will adapt Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey7,” and it also stars Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie and Steven Yeun. Production reportedly ended back in December 2022, so it’s probable that it will maintain its release date of March 29, 2024.

Part of the anticipation, apart from the star-studded cast, it’s of course Bong’s direction. The South Korean filmmaker, who also wrote the film, is no stranger to sci-fi thrillers. Actually, one of his most-acclaimed movies is one of the genre, and it’s currently trending in the US. Here, check out more.

‘Snowpiercer,’ the sci-fi thriller with Chris Evans trending in the US

“Snowpiercer” (2013) is a post-apocalyptic action film which is set in a dystopian future in which the last remnants of humanity travel aboard a Snowpiercer train, as a climate engineering attempt to stop global warming has created a new Snowball Earth.

The story follows Curtis Everett, played by Chris Evans, the leader of the lower-class tail-section passengers, as they rebel against the elite of the front of the train. The movie is based on the French climate fiction graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette.

The film, which was co-written by Bong and Kelly Masterson, also Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Go Ah-sung, John Hurt, and Ed Harris. It received universal acclaim, having a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch it online in the US on Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu.