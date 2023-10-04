As it happens every year during October, horror movies are once again trending in Netflix‘s catalog, and this time it’s a classic from 1984, which starred Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean and Sleepy Hollow).

It’s a title directed by Wes Craven, the iconic filmmaker who created major franchises like Scream. The first installment of the Freddy Krueger saga runs for an hour and a half and is only suitable for viewers aged 18 and older.

In 1985, the production was nominated for two awards from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. Although it didn’t win any at the time, it received recognition in 2007 under the category of Best DVD Classic Film Release.

A Nightmare on Elm Street, the horror classic by Wes Craven on Netflix

A Nightmare on Elm Street made its big-screen debut in November 1984, with an estimated budget of $1.1 million. Shortly after becoming a success, it managed to gross $57 million worldwide.

It quickly became a cult film and a favorite among Wes Craven fans. Currently, it is part of Netflix‘s catalog in the United States and is one of the most popular choices during Halloween.

The iconic story follows several people who are pursued by a cruel serial killer who murders his victims in their dreams. While the survivors try to uncover why they have been chosen, Freddy will not miss any opportunity to kill them as soon as they fall asleep.

Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Ronee Blakley, John Saxon, Amanda Wyss, Jsu Garcia, Charles Fleischer, Lin Shaye, Joseph Whipp and Joe Unger are some of the stars who were part of the beginning of the saga.