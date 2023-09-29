Towards the end of the 90s, three rising stars collaborated on an acclaimed science fiction drama that was nominated for an Oscar at the 1998 ceremony, and it now belongs to Netflix‘s catalog.

Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards and Neil Patrick Harris were chosen to star in the film, which runs a little over two hours and was directed by Paul Verhoeven (known for Black Book, Hollow Man and RoboCop).

The screenplay for the big screen adaptation was developed by Edward Neumeier, based on the military science fiction novel written by Robert A. Heinlein, which was published in 1959.

Starship Troopers, the Oscar-nominated sci-fi classic to watch on Netflix

Starship Troopers had its big screen debut in 1997 when the main stars were young and promising actors. Reviews came in quickly, and the majority were positive, turning the film into a classic.

The story is set in the 23rd century and follows the teenager Johnny Rico and his friends, who serve in the military of the United Citizens’ Federation, in a world where humanity goes to war against a race of giant alien insects.

Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, Clancy Brown and Michael Ironside are just some of the stars who have appeared in the iconic Oscar-nominated science fiction movie.