Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is mostly recognized for his roles in franchises such as “The Matrix” and most recently “John Wick.” However, he has also shone in other genres such as romance and dramas. Here, we’ve got one that you can watch on Netflix.

It’s a critically acclaimed drama film that deals with (trigger warning) anorexia and eating disorders. The movie also stars Lily Collins in one of her most controversial roles, as she had to lose a lot of weight to portray the character.

The movie was written and directed by Marti Noxon, who is well-known for her work in several movies and TV shows, including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “I Am Number Four,” and “Sharp Objects.” Learn more about her work here.

‘To the Bone,’ the critically acclaimed drama you can watch on Netflix

“To the Bone” follows a 20-year-old woman named Ellen (Collins), who struggles with anorexia. After going through several recovery programs with no results, her dysfunctional family sends her to the unconventional treatment center of Dr. William Beckham (Reeves).

Apart from Collins and Reeves, the movie also stars Carrie Preston, Lili Taylor, Alex Sharp, Liana Liberato, Brooke Smith, Leslie Bibb, Kathryn Prescott, Ciara Bravo, Maya Eshet, Lindsay McDowell, Retta, and Alanna Ubach.

While the movie was mostly met with praise, especially for Collins’ performance, it also received criticism from viewers and organizations for “glamorizing” eating disorders. However, director Noxon responded, saying she never intended to do so, but rather to “start a conversation about an issue that is too often shrouded in secrecy and misconceptions.”