Jennifer Lawrence is one of the female stars in Hollywood who has made a significant impact on the industry, especially after portraying Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games trilogy.

This year, she has returned to the big screen with a comedy that has been acclaimed by many viewers and has received favorable reviews for her performance. It’s one of the most anticipated titles of the year.

The actress shares the lead in the story with Andrew Barth Feldman, who is known for his role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Now, Netflix is the platform that has given it a home. Here, check out which one it is…

No Hard Feelings is the new comedy with Jennifer Lawrence on Netflix

No Hard Feelings premiered on the big screen in June of this year and has become one of Netflix‘s best comedies to date. The movie managed to gross $50.5 million in the United States and over $80 million worldwide.

The comedy follows Maddie, who finds herself on the verge of losing her house, but discovers an interesting job posting where she will have to transform an introverted 19-year-old before the summer is over or die trying.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the movie alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, portraying the characters Maddie Barker and Percy Becker. They were accompanied by figures such as Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick, among others.