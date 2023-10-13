Jenna Ortega has been building her career for a few years now, and she has not only gone through her Disney phase but is now recognized as a full-fledged emo icon, in the style of Tim Burton. Soon, she will be appearing in Miller’s Girl alongside Martin Freeman.

The 20-year-old rising star leads one of the latest gothic productions that have succeeded remarkably within Netflix‘s catalog. It’s Wednesday, the series developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on a character created by Charles Addams.

The show, which had only one season, was so successful that it managed to secure a renewal from the platform, as it is an original production of the service. Despite the controversies that surrounded the main actors, the project is still in progress and is set to return in 2024.

Wednesday is the gothic series with Jenna Ortega that you can watch on Netflix

Wednesday is not only led by Jenna Ortega but is also filled with highly recognized mega-stars, such as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who bring Morticia and Gomez Addams to life.

The first season is not only one of the most popular of the year but has already become a classic on Netflix. It was nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards during the ceremony held in early 2023, in January.

Throughout the eight episodes, the story follows the student years of Wednesday Addams as she tries to master her emerging psychic ability, in addition to thwarting and solving the mystery that has entangled her parents.

The fate of Wednesday was compromised by various controversies

Despite the fact that the second season of the series directed by Tim Burton for Netflix is still in development, at one point, its future was somewhat compromised. It was first accused of being racist by social media users, and many expressed their discomfort with the characterization of African American characters in the fiction.

Then, problems related to its main characters began. Regarding Jenna Ortega, many fans and viewers of the show didn’t react positively when she criticized the main character, which she herself portrays. It all started when she confessed that she had disagreements with some of the character’s actions during filming.

Some believed that this attitude was a bit arrogant and even conceited. The backlash was significant, prompting the actress to clarify her thoughts and statements. Some of the show’s writers and production team members also shared their perspectives.

Finally, one of the most significant issues emerged: accusations against the actor Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe. Shortly after the series had its boom and became extremely popular, many women broke their silence and claimed that the young star had abused several women some time ago. This ultimately had a significant impact on the show and his career, leading to his permanent removal from the project