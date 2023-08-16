Idris Elba has showcased his talent by starring in action, mystery, and thriller movies such as “Beasts of No Nation,” “Pacific Rim,” “Prometheus,” “The Jungle Book,” and many more. However, one of his most acclaimed movies is this Western, which was released on Netflix.

Elba is no stranger to the genre, as he also appeared in the neo-Western titled “Cowboy Like Me,” alongside Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. In this film, he portrays a father whose teenage son becomes part of a close-knit Philadelphia community of Black cowboys.

However, in the film we’re discussing, he shares the screen with Jonathan Majors and Regina King, and the tone leans more towards suspense. The movie garnered numerous accolades and received favorable reviews from critics. And it is titled:

“The Harder They Fall,” Idris Elba’s Western Gem on Netflix

“The Harder They Fall” is a Western directed by Jeymes Samuel in his feature directorial debut. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin. The movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who learns that his adversary, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), is being released from prison. Nat reunites his gang to track down Rufus and seek revenge.

The remaining cast includes Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole. This film is among the few Westerns with an entirely Black principal cast.

The movie premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and is widely regarded as one of Netflix’s finest productions. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie boasts an 81% score, with numerous critics applauding the cast, Samuel’s direction, and the score.