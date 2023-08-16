Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan has earned her place as one of the most respected and accomplished actresses of her generation. The 38-year-old has built a career filled with solid movies, and one of them is this historical drama film that received four Oscars nominations.

In this film we’re discussing, she stars alongside other talented actors such as Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Jonathan Banks, Rob Morgan and Mary J. Blige. It was directed by Dee Rees, who also co-wrote the script with Virgil Williams.

The movie was adapted from a novel by Hillary Jordan, and Rees became the first African-American woman to be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Here, check out everything you need to know about this drama you can watch on Netflix.

Mudbound, the must-watch war drama on Netflix

“Mudbound” depicts the journeys of two World War II veterans – one white and the other black – as they return to rural Mississippi, each grappling with racism and PTSD in their own distinct ways.

Premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, the movie swiftly garnered critical acclaim, particularly for its screenplay, direction, and the remarkable performances of its cast. Apart from the Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, the movie scored nods for Best Supporting Actress for Blige, Best Original Song, and Best Cinematography.

With a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 199 reviews, the movie garnered “universal acclaim.” The site’s critical consensus aptly states, “Mudbound provides a meticulously detailed glimpse into American history, capturing rural class struggles in a manner that reverberates well beyond its historical context.”