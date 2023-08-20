This week on Netflix, the reigning movie is Russell Crowe’s “The Pope Exorcist,” who stills at number 1 in the United States. However, apart from the most-watched list, there’s a romantic film that is also trending.

As we know, Netflix has a vast catalog of movies from several countries. One of the most prolific nations when it comes to their entertainment industry is South Korea, thanks to their series (known as K-dramas) and films.

And, according to Reel Good, which collects data from streaming services, one of the trending movies this week on the platform is this South Korean romance drama film. Here, check out everything you need to know about it.

20th Century Girl, the romance drama trending on Netflix US

“20th Century Girl” is the trending movie. This film was written and directed by Bang Woo-ri in her feature film debut. It stars Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo, and Roh Yoon-seo. The film depicts the friendship and freshness of first love against the backdrop of 1999.

The movie follows Bo-Ra (Kim You-Jung), a 17-year-old high school student and her best friend Yeon-Doo (Roh Yoon-Seo). While Yeon Doo goes to the United States to have heart surgery, Bo-Ra will get closer to Hyun-Jin, who is her best friend’s crush, to gather information about him. She will do so with the help of his best friend Woon-Ho (Byeon Woo-Seok).

It has received positive reviews from critics, and it currently holds a 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics have praised the script and the honest warmth of the film, which depicts the high school romance in a solemn manner.