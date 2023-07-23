Netflix: The action comedy that is trending worldwide on the platform only a week after its release

There’s a new movie trending on Netflix worldwide after only one week on the platform. While the number 1 movie globally is still the thriller ‘Bird Box Barcelona,’ this new addition is currently in the Top 9 of the most-watched list.

Meanwhile, the second place is for the Pierce Brosnan’ comedy ‘The Out-Laws,’ which also stars Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev. In third place is the new documentary ‘The Deepest Breath,’ which also was recently released.

The rest of the global Top 10 is occupied by: ‘Man On Fire’ (4th), ‘Love Tactics’ (5th), ‘Kingdom’ (6th), ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ (7th), ‘What’s Your Number?’ (8th) and in tenth place, the documentary ‘Unknown: Cave of Bones.’

Johnny English Strikes Again, one of the most-watched movies on Netflix

According to Netflix Tudum, ‘Johnny English Strikes Again,’ which is the third and final movie of the saga, has reached the Top 10 in several countries, including Australia, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and UK.

In the movie, spy Johnny English gets back in action after a criminal mastermind reveals the identities of all active undercover agents in Britain. It stars Rowan Atkinson in the title role, alongside Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy and Emma Thompson. However, the film isn’t available on Netflix in the US, but you can still watch it on other platforms.

How to watch ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’ in the US?

You can watch ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’ in the US on Hulu. It’s also available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Youtube, AppleTV, VUDU, Microsoft and more.