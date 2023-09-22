Netflix: The action comedy with Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi to watch just hours after its release

Netflix has updated its catalog several times this week, but this morning, one of the most anticipated titles for fans of one of the most popular action, fantasy and adventure sagas of the 2000s was released.

It’s a reboot produced, co-written, and directed by Robert Rodriguez. The filmmaker is known for works like The Mariachi, Grindhouse and Sin City with stars like Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, Bruce Willis and Jessica Alba.

Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are the ones who replaced Carla Gugino and Antonio Banderas in this new installment of the franchise. Check out which drama arrived on the service just a few hours ago and you shouldn’t miss…

Spy Kids: Armageddon, the new action comedy on Netflix

Spy Kids: Armageddon is the new installment of the iconic franchise, which originally starred Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara as the Cortez siblings. Now, the movie is distributed by Netflix and has already become a trending hit.

“When a video game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents prepare to save their parents… and the world”, describes the official synopsis, according to IMDb.

Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Connor Esterson, Everly Carganilla, D.J. Cotrona, Billy Magnussen, Joe Schilling, Robert Rodriguez, Solar Dena Bennett, Fabiola Andújar and Neal Kodinsky are some of the actors chosen for the reboot.