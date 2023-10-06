Idris Elba, James Marsden and Jim Carrey are just three of the many stars who participated in the family-friendly comedy that hit the big screen last year, marking the sequel to the franchise.

The film was directed by Jeff Fowler, known for writing the script for the series Love, Death & Robots and directing the animated production for children, Gopher Broke.

The screenplay and story for the latest installment were written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington. Here, check out the title that occupies the Top 10 of the most-watched movies on Netflix…

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has become the tenth most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, according to the specialized site Flix Patrol. The sequel has become a major trend and will soon have a third installment.

However, it’s worth noting that despite being a favorite among users worldwide, it’s not available on the American Netflix catalog. Instead, it can be watched through Paramount+ (7-day free trial) or Fubo (7-day free trial).

“When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in their way”, describes the synopsis of the second part of the adaptation based on the iconic game.

Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally and Lee Majdoub are some of the actors who provided voice and life to the characters.