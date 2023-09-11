Netflix: The action comedy with Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher trending in the US

While Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are facing backlash for writing letters defending their ‘That ’70s Show’ co-star Danny Masterson after his 30-year conviction for raping two women, Kutcher stars in one of Netflix‘s current Top 10 movies in the US.

According to FlixPatrol, this film, which also stars Katherine Heigl, is the ninth most-watched on the platform in the US. The film was released in 2010, and while it isn’t considered a standout in their careers, it is certainly gaining traction on the streaming platform.

Both Kutcher and Heigl have appeared in several romantic comedies individually. Kutcher recently starred in ‘Your Place or Mine’ alongside Reese Witherspoon, while Heigl has had memorable roles in movies such as ‘Life As We Know It’ and ‘The Ugly Truth.’

Killers, the action comedy that is Top 9 on Netflix US

‘Killers,’ directed by Robert Luketic, follows a woman (Heigl) who falls in love with Spencer Aimes (Kutcher), who leads a double life as a secret assassin, while vacationing in the French Riviera. They eventually settle into what seems like an idyllic suburban life, but Spencer’s past resurfaces when he becomes the target of a manhunt.

The film also features Tom Selleck, Catherine O’Hara, Katheryn Winnick, Kevin Sussman, Lisa Ann Walter, Casey Wilson, Rob Riggle, Martin Mull, and Alex Borstein. ‘Killers’ was a box office disappointment, grossing only $98 million against a $75 million budget.

It received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics upon its release, with some praising the chemistry between the leads but criticizing the film’s plot and execution. Nevertheless, it is generally considered a lighthearted and entertaining action-comedy.