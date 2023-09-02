Netflix: The action-crime thriller with Dwayne Johnson that ranks Top 7 in the US

Dwayne Johnson portrayed a desperate father in 2013 when he starred in one of the most popular crime and action thrillers of his career, which now belongs to Netflix‘s catalog in the United States.

The movie is not only one of the most well-known but also this morning it became one of the most-watched on the American server, ranking 7th. It’s competing against titles like Fences with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

It’s a production directed by Ric Roman Waugh, known for his work on titles such as Angel Has Fallen, Shot Caller and Greenland. The filmmaker himself co-wrote the script with Justin Haythe (The Lone Ranger and A Cure for Wellness).

Snitch ranked No. 7 on Netflix US

Snitch made its big-screen debut ten years ago and was one of the most well-known thrillers of its time. It has now become a trend on Netflix in the United States, currently ranking eighth in the top 10.

The story follows a father, who works as the owner of a construction company, going undercover for the DEA in order to free his son, who was imprisoned after being set up in a drug deal.

In addition to The Rock, the main cast members who have accompanied him throughout the plot include Barry Pepper, Jon Bernthal, Susan Sarandon, Michael Kenneth Williams, Rafi Gavron and Melina Kanakaredes.