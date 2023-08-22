Keanu Reeves and Chris Evans not only worked together once, but they also created one of the most well-known police action movies, especially among Netflix users this week. The title has once again become a global trend.

Even though the two actors currently have separate careers, both are filled with successes. The film was released in 2008 and was directed by David Ayer, who is known for being responsible for productions like Suicide Squad.

The screenplay was crafted by James Ellroy, Kurt Wimmer and Jamie Moss. Currently, the thriller is part of the top 10 on the streaming platform, which was updated this morning.

Street Kings ranked No. 3 on Netflix worldwide

Street Kings is the action classic that has managed to secure a place among the top positions in the worldwide top 10 of the streaming giant. The thriller is the new top 3, solidifying its position as one of the most-watched of the week.

Despite many users worldwide making the film one of the most-watched on Netflix, this didn’t happen in the United States. This is because it’s not available on the service for this region, as it belongs to the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

The story follows Tom Ludlow, a veteran Los Angeles police officer, who is going through the worst moment of his life after the death of his wife. When evidence implicates him in the murder of a fellow officer, he begins to question the moral integrity and loyalty of the people around him.

The cast is made up of many stars, in addition to Keanu Reeves and Chris Evans. Some of the most recognized names include Forest Whitaker, Martha Higareda, Naomie Harris, Common, Amaury Nolasco, Hugh Laurie, Cedric The Entertainer, Terry Crews and John Corbett.