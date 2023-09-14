Netflix: The action drama that could become the most-watched movie in the US

Netflix continues to add hits to its catalog and update its worldwide top 10 list based on the trends that are emerging each week. One of them is a classic film starring Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher.

It’s a dramatic action film that debuted on the big screen in 2010, directed by Robert Luketic (Legally Blonde and The Ugly Truth). The screenplay was written by Bob DeRosa and Ted Griffin.

The thriller belongs to multiple genres as it is also considered a romantic comedy. Despite receiving negative reviews, it managed to gross $98 million worldwide against its $75 million budget.

Killers ranked No. 2 on Netflix US

Killers has once again become a trending movie, and Flix Patrol, the platform metrics specialist, confirmed that it is currently the second most-viewed film on Netflix in the United States, competing with Woody Woodpecker.

The story follows a woman on vacation who meets the ideal man and quickly marries him. Back at home, their idyll fades when they discover that their neighbors could be contract killers hired to kill them.

Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher portray the main characters, while the rest of the cast includes Catherine O’Hara, Rob Riggle, Kevin Sussman, Martin Mull and Larry Joe Campbell.