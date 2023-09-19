Megan Fox is indeed one of Hollywood’s icons, and several of her classic movies continue to trend on social media and among users, such as Jennifer’s Body, where she shares the screen with Amanda Seyfried.

Now, it’s an action drama that has gained popularity in the catalog of one of the most popular streaming platforms of all: Netflix. It’s a production directed by Dave Green (Spider-Man 3 and Earth to Echo).

The adaptation of the screenplay was carried out by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, based on the characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. Here, check which title is trending…

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows is not only the fifth most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, but it is also the sixth installment of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and the sequel to the 2014 version.

Despite being chosen by users and a success in several countries, the same did not happen in the United States, and this is because it does not belong to the streaming platform’s catalog but is available on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

“After facing off against Shredder, who has teamed up with the mad scientist Baxter Stockman and his henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady to conquer the world, the turtles must now confront an even greater enemy: the infamous Krang”, says the synopsis.

Megan Fox, Stephen Amell, Will Arnett, Laura Linney, and Tyler Perry are some of the main actors in the film. The stars who provide the voices and bring the turtles to life are Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher and Jeremy Howard.