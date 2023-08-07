Netflix: The action heist movie with Vin Diesel that is trending in the US

Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. This, of course, thanks to his participation in some of the most popular franchises of recent years, such as the Fast & Furious series, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the Fast & Furious franchise, Diesel, who has also worked as producer in every film since the second one, portrays Dominic Toretto, the patriarch of a street racer band. With ten movies already, this character is definitely the one he is most associated with

Also, all the movies of the film series have become box office hits, with a combined gross of over $7 billion. Therefore, it’s not surprising that one of the movies from the franchise is currently trending on Netflix US. Check out which one.

‘Fast Five,’ the sixth most-watched movie on Netflix USA

According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, ‘Fast Five’ is the sixth most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States (August 7). It’s behind ‘Fatale,’ ‘River Wild,’ ‘Non-Stop,’ ‘Happiness for Beginners’ and ‘Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food.’

In ‘Fast Five,’ Dom (Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker), along with Dom’s sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) plan a heist to steal $100 million from corrupt businessman Hernan Reyes (Joaquin d Almeida) while being pursued for arrest by the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson).

The movie also stars Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Matt Schulze, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot and Elsa Pataki. It was mostly filmed in Atlanta, Puerto Rico, and Rio de Janeiro.